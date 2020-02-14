CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Financial Network were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

FSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.50 to $35.50 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:FSB opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $550.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.35. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average is $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.36 million. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 8.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Franklin Financial Network’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

