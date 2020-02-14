CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,039 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 22,061 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period.

SCHD opened at $58.93 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.86.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.