Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,649 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $1,728,215,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 142,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank upgraded shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Corteva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

In other news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

NYSE:CTVA opened at $30.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00. Corteva has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

