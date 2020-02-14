CapWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Verisign by 92.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Verisign by 172.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Verisign by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Shares of VRSN opened at $209.81 on Friday. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.60 and a 1-year high of $221.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.07.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The company had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Verisign’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

