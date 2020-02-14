CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,313,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

MPC opened at $59.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.