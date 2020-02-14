CapWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,230,000 after acquiring an additional 96,274 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $137.80 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.56.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

