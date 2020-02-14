AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,633,000 after acquiring an additional 204,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,761,000 after acquiring an additional 102,888 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,610,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,001,000 after acquiring an additional 76,480 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in AMETEK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,725,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,575,000 after acquiring an additional 90,405 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in AMETEK by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,910,000 after acquiring an additional 162,500 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,661.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $104,335.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,555.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,498 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

NYSE:AME opened at $101.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.88 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.66.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.37%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

