3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MMM opened at $159.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.86. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 63.30%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

