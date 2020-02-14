Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Holdings Lifted by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,055 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $8,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. 35.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCA opened at $30.33 on Friday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,450,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,833,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,022,869.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Imperial Capital upgraded Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discovery Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

