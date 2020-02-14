CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,274 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Macy’s worth $9,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 23,761,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,260,000 after buying an additional 12,705,052 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,897,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,259,000 after buying an additional 8,193,401 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 764.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,362,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after buying an additional 2,089,343 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $23,147,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1,749.8% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after buying an additional 973,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on M. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

M stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. Macy’s Inc has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.