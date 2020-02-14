Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $77.17 and last traded at $76.78, with a volume of 712210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.71.

The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $3,441,500.00. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $94,777.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 353,949 shares of company stock worth $25,290,546. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,949 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,812,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,581 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,353,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,689,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,608 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 363.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,007,000 after acquiring an additional 700,149 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,440,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,934,000 after acquiring an additional 641,441 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.02.

About Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

