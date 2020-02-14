Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $338.42 and last traded at $338.42, with a volume of 7519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $335.29.

The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.22.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $5,022,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,991 shares in the company, valued at $13,296,573.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $2,900,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at $21,366,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,750 shares of company stock worth $19,364,240 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,090,000 after buying an additional 83,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,528,000 after purchasing an additional 323,402 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 481,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,365,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 371,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,356,000 after purchasing an additional 62,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 101.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $314.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.12.

About Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.