Brokerages Expect CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. CDK Global reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CDK Global.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

CDK stock opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.62.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $56,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.