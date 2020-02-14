Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ earnings. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

FCAU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Redburn Partners raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Shares of FCAU stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $16.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAU. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter valued at $2,360,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 40,960 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,598,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,111,000 after buying an additional 1,799,251 shares during the period. 22.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

