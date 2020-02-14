Brokerages Set $3.50 Price Target for Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $3.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Quest Resource an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

QRHC stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. Quest Resource has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quest Resource stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Quest Resource worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

