Brokerages Set $14.70 Price Target for EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $14.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned EHang an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of EHang in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EH opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. EHang has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $14.57.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

