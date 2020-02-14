Analysts Expect Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Neovasc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.63). Neovasc reported earnings of ($1.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full year earnings of ($3.35) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Neovasc.

NVCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on shares of Neovasc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NVCN stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCN. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 555,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 74,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

