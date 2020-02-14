Short Interest in AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AGMH) Increases By 24.6%

AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AGMH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the January 15th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded AGM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:AGMH opened at $15.20 on Friday. AGM Group has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26.

AGM Group Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services.

