Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Short Interest Update

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 182,600 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

AESE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Allied Esports Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Allied Esports Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.40% of Allied Esports Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AESE opened at $2.65 on Friday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.04 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

