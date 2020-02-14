Short Interest in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Declines By 21.8%

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 508,300 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 649,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $20.00 on Friday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $418.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 53,948 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 201,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 198,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 91,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 167,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.