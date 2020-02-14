Short Interest in Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) Drops By 9.3%

Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Approximately 47.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.1 days.

AKCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Akcea Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Get Akcea Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:AKCA opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.44. Akcea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $949,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 305.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 57.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 23.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 42,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Akcea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akcea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.