Short Interest in Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) Drops By 9.3%

Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Approximately 47.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.1 days.
AKCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Akcea Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.
NASDAQ:AKCA opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.44. Akcea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11.
Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile
Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.
