Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 822,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.06. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACRS shares. Leerink Swann raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 81.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,734,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,782,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 813,581 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,867,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 30,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,769,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 140,458 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

