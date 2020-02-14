Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 822,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.06. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACRS shares. Leerink Swann raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 81.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,734,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,782,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 813,581 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,867,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 30,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,769,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 140,458 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,039 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,039 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
Corteva Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC
Corteva Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC
CapWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Verisign, Inc.
CapWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Verisign, Inc.
CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp
CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp
CapWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
CapWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
AMETEK, Inc. Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC
AMETEK, Inc. Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report