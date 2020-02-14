Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Up 13.7% in January

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the January 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADAP. ValuEngine raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini bought 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,025,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,323 shares of company stock worth $1,447,506. Insiders own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,465,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 586,384 shares during the period. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 857,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 357,311 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,287,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,738 shares during the period. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $435.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

