Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,600,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 45,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

Shares of AAPL opened at $324.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,425.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple has a one year low of $169.38 and a one year high of $327.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 24,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 53,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,587,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

