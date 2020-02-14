Short Interest in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Declines By 12.2%

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $3,049,726.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,966.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock worth $11,186,087. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,890,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,110,675,000 after purchasing an additional 310,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,617,000 after purchasing an additional 291,719 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,840,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,735,000 after purchasing an additional 61,131 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,557,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,059,000 after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,427,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $118.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.01 and a 200-day moving average of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

