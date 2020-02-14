Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Update

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 15,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of ALCO opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.73. Alico has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $38.25.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter. Alico had a net margin of 34.68% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

In related news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $47,895.04. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $335,970. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alico by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 96,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alico by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after buying an additional 39,856 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alico by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 37,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alico by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alico by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALCO. TheStreet upgraded Alico from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alico from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

