Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Short Interest Update

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ACIA stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. Acacia Communications has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

In related news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 377 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $25,187.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 810 shares of company stock worth $54,483 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 534.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 76.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

ACIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.09.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

