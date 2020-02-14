-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,050.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VBLT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.