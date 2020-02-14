Brokerages Anticipate New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Senior Investment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. New Senior Investment Group also reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover New Senior Investment Group.

A number of research firms have commented on SNR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. New Senior Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 20,523 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 233,889 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNR opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. New Senior Investment Group has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $8.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.83.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

