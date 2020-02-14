Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Position Increased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Unum Group worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $38.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

