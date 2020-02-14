Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.22.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $119.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

