Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,770 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Gabelli raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.58.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $184.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.51. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $135.97 and a 1 year high of $186.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

