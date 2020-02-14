Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 32,089 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 32,089 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1,765.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,564,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,188,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,679,000 after purchasing an additional 523,976 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,972,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,339,000 after purchasing an additional 512,497 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $16,594,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,079,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $39.99.

The firm also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 109.60%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

