Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Tricida were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $36.36 on Friday. Tricida Inc has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 15.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.60.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tricida Inc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCDA. ValuEngine lowered Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

In other news, insider Sibling Capital Fund Ii-A L.P. sold 301,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $11,863,894.46. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $141,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,144,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 668,062 shares of company stock worth $26,633,035 in the last quarter. Insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

