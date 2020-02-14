Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 733,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on A. Citigroup assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $285,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816.

Shares of A opened at $85.47 on Friday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.39.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

