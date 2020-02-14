Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 4,399 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,779 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,735,097 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $170,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 583.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,047 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $64,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,537,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,062 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,721,383 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 913,271 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $49.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average of $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.