Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Stock Position in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Link Fund Solutions Ltd purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $135,459,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,610,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,312,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 81,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 28,895 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 19,251 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

