General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in General Mills by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.20.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

