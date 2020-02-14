Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 4.7% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 69.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $170.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.18. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $132.68 and a 12 month high of $180.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at $10,989,626.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,996,652.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,421. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.79.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

