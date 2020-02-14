Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 51,679 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 51,679 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Bob Shearer purchased 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $921,409 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.65.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

