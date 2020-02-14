CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 2.8% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.35.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.58. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

