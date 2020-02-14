Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $120.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

EXACT Sciences stock opened at $94.76 on Wednesday. EXACT Sciences has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.53.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,183,000. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the third quarter worth about $221,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,135,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,986,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

