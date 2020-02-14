CapWealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,676 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises 1.9% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Williams Companies worth $14,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 83.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

