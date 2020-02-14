Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Increased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.16 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.02.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

