Cott (NYSE:COT) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

NYSE COT opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Cott has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -527.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in Cott by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 6,034,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,556,000 after buying an additional 199,274 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Cott during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cott by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,093,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,326,000 after buying an additional 242,815 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cott by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cott by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 239,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 61,442 shares during the period.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

