Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Consumer Edge raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.89.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,148,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 941,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after acquiring an additional 38,190 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 59,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 38,004 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

