Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.57% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Consumer Edge raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.89.
Shares of EPC stock opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,148,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 941,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after acquiring an additional 38,190 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 59,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 38,004 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
