Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $163.92 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $117.03 and a one year high of $164.21. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 82.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.29.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.