Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Repay in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Repay in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Get Repay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $705.80 million, a PE ratio of -70.81 and a beta of -0.06. Repay has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $18.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth $31,203,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Repay by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,245,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,250,000 after buying an additional 568,458 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter worth $16,265,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Repay by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 829,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after buying an additional 12,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth $7,515,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.