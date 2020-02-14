CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $23.54 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 3.0% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $23,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $79.00 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.01 and its 200-day moving average is $72.71. The company has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

