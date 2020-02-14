Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 27,491 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,491 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $98.26 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. ValuEngine raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.52.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

